Cannacraft understands that true greatness walks a fine line between harm and healing, myth and medicine

At the heart of this balance lies Vijaya, the classical Ayurvedic name for cannabis, revered in ancient Indian texts like the Charaka Samhita and Sushruta Samhita for its therapeutic potential. For over 3,000 years, Vijaya has played a role in India’s traditional health systems. Cannacraft brings it back into the spotlight with legality, authenticity, and respect for its cultural roots.

As the flagship initiative of Greencraft Bioscience LLP, Cannacraft Rx and Health Dispensary in Surat stands as Gujarat’s first Ayurvedic dispensary dedicated solely to cannabis leaf-based medicines. Every formulation is prescribed by certified BAMS doctors and follows Schedule E(1) protocols under the NDPS Act exemption for cannabis leaves and the Bombay Prohibition Act.

To take this mission beyond clinical walls, Cannacraft introduced Beyond Hemp Functional Café, a first-of-its-kind FSSAI-compliant space in Surat. Focused on hemp seed nutrition and industrial hemp education, the café offers immersive experiences built on taste, curiosity, and learning. QR-coded educational displays help visitors explore the science, history, and nutritional value of hemp in an open and stigma-free setting.

Consultations and guidance are provided with medical discretion, ensuring each individual’s journey is rooted in trust and personalized care. There is no trend-chasing, only a return to balance by blending ancient Ayurvedic healing with modern wellness sensibilities.

By linking revered texts such as Bhavaprakasha Nighantu and Sharangdhar Samhita to contemporary therapeutic relevance, Cannacraft positions Vijaya as a time-tested botanical with enduring value rather than controversy.

Gujarat is now ready for a unique healing movement in Surat with the Cannacraft dispensary and the Beyond Hemp Functional Café leading the way. With expansion through franchising, digital infrastructure, and public education, Cannacraft is shaping a future where Ayurvedic cannabis is respected, understood, and responsibly accessed.