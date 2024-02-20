Live
- Beat depression better with yoga & walking: Study
- Fostering critical thinking & communication skills in students
- Congress to field Cabinet minister in LS polls in Karnataka
- CCI approves Minda Corporation's stake purchase in Pricol
- Zee Entertainment denies any talks with Sony to revive merger
- Remain united to finish elements like Shahjahan: Bengal LoP to Sandeshkhali women
- JICA to fund startups, innovation project in Telangana
- Why are millennials, Gen Z people obsessed with biohacking?
- Ayush Ministry to launch ayurvedic health screening for over 20k tribal students
- Power Finance Corporation inks pact to finance green projects in Goa
Just In
CCI approves Minda Corporation's stake purchase in Pricol
Highlights
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.
Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 in various segments in India.
The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79 per cent (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release.
Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally.
Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS