  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

CCI approves Minda Corporation's stake purchase in Pricol

Competition Commission of India
x

Competition Commission of India

Highlights

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79 per cent stake purchase in Pricol.

Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 in various segments in India.

The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79 per cent (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release.

Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X