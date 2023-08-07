Live
- Congress Senior leader injured at Gaddar's last rites
- Lok Sabha passes bill to facilitate registration of J&K pharmacists under Pharmacy Act, also clears Mediation Bill
- Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against 'illegally' constructed religious structures
- Corrupt Minister Cheluvarayaswamy must be sacked immediately: AAP demands
- SEBI to consider provisions for unexplained suspicious trading patterns
- AAP opposes Delhi Services Bill, asks BJP to fulfill wishes of Vajpayee, Advani
- Senior Journalist dies of heart attack at Gaddar's last rites
- IPS officers CV Anand, Jitender and Rajeev Ratan promoted as DGs
- Chidambaram terms Delhi services bill 'unconstitutional'
- Sonia expresses condolences to Gaddar’s wife
Just In
CDSL net income inches up 4 pc to Rs 92 crore in April-June
Central Depository Services (CDSL), which is the only publicly traded depository in Asia, on Monday reported a marginal 4 per cent on-year growth in net income at Rs 92 crore in the April-June quarter.
Mumbai: Central Depository Services (CDSL), which is the only publicly traded depository in Asia, on Monday reported a marginal 4 per cent on-year growth in net income at Rs 92 crore in the April-June quarter.
Total income of the city-based company, which was also the first in the category to go public, rose 8 per cent on-year to Rs 170 crore during the reporting quarter. On a consolidated basis, income rose 19 per cent to Rs 174 crore, fetching it a net income of Rs 74 crore, which was more than 28 per cent over the trailing 12 months period, the company said in a statement.
The 25-year-old company became the first depository to register over 9 crore demat accounts in July 2023, up from 8.82 crore at end June -- an addition of around 52 lakh accounts in Q1, said Nehal Vora, managing director and chief executive. CDSL along with its subsidiaries provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets, which include CDSL Ventures offering KYC registration for share registration and transfer; CDSL Insurance Repository; and CDSL Commodity Repository