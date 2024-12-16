Celebrate the Holidays with McDonald’s Collect Quest Rewards

This holiday season, McDonald’s India – North and East is bringing joy and surprises to its customers with the exciting McDonald’s Collect Quest. From December 13 to January 13, customers in North and East India can win incredible prizes by indulging in their McDonald’s favourites and collecting unique badges.

Collect Quest is an engaging initiative on the McDonald’s App to gratify customers with exciting rewards worth Rs50 Lacs.

How to participate:

Download the McDonald’s App: Select India- North and East Region. Order McDonald’s Favourite: Dine in, take away, or order through Drive Thru.

Collect Digital Badges: With every offer redemption on the McDonald’s app, customers earn digital badges.

Win Big Rewards: The more offers you redeem placed through app, the greater the chances of winning! Each badge earned brings participants closer to extraordinary rewards, including luxurious dream trip vouchers, a Tab, portable speakers, latest smartphone, and an exclusive range of other prizes.

Commenting on the Collect Quest Contest, Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald's India - North and East, said, “At McDonald’s, we believe in creating joyful experiences for our customers. The McDonald’s Collect Quest is our way of engaging with our customers during this special time of year and adding a touch of fun and excitement to their celebrations. We’re confident our customers will enjoy the rewards and love the unforgettable experience of Collect Quest”.

The McDonald’s App, available on both Android and iOS devices, is a convenient tool for enhancing the McDonald's experience. With the app, customers can order their favourite meals, customise their orders, and enjoy exclusive deals and offers.

To know more, visit- https://collectquest.in/