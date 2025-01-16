Celebrating Innovation and Entrepreneurship: National Startup Day Highlights the Power of New Businesses—Expert comments

National Startup Day, celebrated annually on January 16, is a day to honor and recognize the contributions of startups to the global economy. Startups are often associated with innovation, disruption, and entrepreneurship, making this day a perfect opportunity to highlight their importance. Here's a listicle of key industry experts who have shared their thoughts on the country’s business landscape.

Mr. Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, “At EaseMyTrip, we believe that the spirit of entrepreneurship is the foundation of innovation and progress. National Startup Day is a tribute to the bold spirit that drives thousands of startups across India to challenge conventions, disrupt industries, and create meaningful change.”

“The startup ecosystem in India has evolved rapidly, with over 160,000 recognized startups and more than 110 unicorns—startups valued at over $1 billion. This remarkable growth reflects the success of the Startup India initiative, launched in 2016, and signifies the immense potential of young entrepreneurs who are not only fueling economic growth but also creating job opportunities across diverse sectors. The resilience and creativity of startups, especially in the face of unprecedented challenges like the pandemic, have proven that India is emerging as a global hub for innovation.”

“This National Startup Day, we celebrate the dreamers, doers, and disruptors shaping India’s future. Your vision and determination are building the India of tomorrow, and we are proud to stand beside you on this journey.”

Kartik Narayan, CEO-Staffing, TeamLease, stated, “As we look ahead to 2025, startups will see a significant shift in how they approach talent acquisition and workforce management. The gig economy is set to expand dramatically, offering startups a flexible and cost-efficient way to scale operations without the commitment of long-term contracts. This growing trend of short-term, project-based work will be pivotal in industries that demand agility and adaptability.”

“Moreover, skilling and upskilling will play an important role in the success of startup workforces in 2025. Rather than simply hiring and deploying workers, startups will focus on training and retaining talent to enhance productivity and long-term sustainability. Meanwhile, specialized skills, particularly in technology-driven sectors like AI, IoT, and cloud, will remain in high demand. To address skill gaps without the need for permanent commitments, businesses can also turn to contract workers with niche expertise. While encouraging companies to integrate gig workers into their operational structures, the central and state governments are developing policies to protect gig workers and ensure their social security. This two-pronged approach benefits both the employees and employers.”

Anand Agrawal, Co-Founder & CPTO, Credgenics, said, “On this National Startup Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation, resilience, and collaboration that defines the Indian startup ecosystem. Startups across India are addressing critical gaps across industries, including finance, agriculture, healthcare, education, and sustainability, by offering creative and impactful solutions. Their ability to identify problems and craft empathetic, technology-driven responses has been instrumental in their rapid growth. The fintech sector, in particular, is driving remarkable changes within the financial services landscape, leveraging advanced technologies like AI and data-driven approaches to solve complex challenges.

“As we look ahead to 2025, the Indian startup ecosystem is expected to continue transformation, fueled by global expansion, talent development, and a relentless focus on innovation. This momentum ensures that startups will remain key contributors to India’s economic progress and global standing in the years to come.”

Yuvraj Shidhaye, Founder and Director, TreadBinary, remarks, “Startups are the architects of change, thriving in an ecosystem shaped by challenges and opportunities. In the ever-expanding landscape, startups are not just reshaping the IT sector but are driving innovation across industries.”

“In the Startup India initiative, post getting recognition, a startup may apply for tax exemption under Section 80 IAC of the Income Tax Act. Post getting clearance for tax exemption, the startup can avail of tax holidays for 3 consecutive financial years out of its first ten years since incorporation.”

“In addition to it, we can also avail rebates on patent filings, thus facilitating smoother operational processes. It allows startups to focus on their core mission of innovation and growth. National Startup Day 2025 reminds us to celebrate the indomitable spirit of entrepreneurs and the ecosystem supporting them. As Dhirubhai Ambani wisely said, 'Ideas are no one’s monopoly. Think big, think fast, and think ahead.' Let this be the guiding mantra for all aspiring entrepreneurs as they navigate the ever-evolving startup landscape and contribute to building a resilient and future-ready economy.”

Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner, Green Frontier Capital, said, “India's startup ecosystem is thriving, standing as the third-largest globally, fueled by innovation across diverse sectors such as climate technology, renewable energy, digital transformation, and financial inclusion. This robust growth is supported by government initiatives like Startup India, which offers critical backing and, separately, increased access to venture capital, empowering entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into reality. Resultantly, the numbers tell a compelling story….India now boasts over 140,000 DPIIT-registered startups and more than 115 unicorns, a testament to the country's dynamic entrepreneurial landscape. These factors collectively establish a thriving ecosystem that continues to drive the growth and long-term success of startups in India. Indian startups are growing rapidly fueled by technological advancements, increased funding access, and supportive platforms like Startup India.”

“Sectors such as climate tech, fintech, and health tech are thriving, in particular, driven by a digitizing economy, skilled talent, and global collaborations. Furthermore, the rise of incubators, accelerators, and access to international capital is also enabling efficient scaling. The outlook for Indian startups is highly promising with continued innovation in climate tech, fintech, and AI leading the charge. Increased global funding, government support, and a growing focus on sustainability are expected to drive growth. Expanding digital infrastructure and talent pools will also enable startups to scale further.”

Rohan Bhargava, Co-Founder of CashKaro and EarnKaro, remarks, “India's startup journey has been remarkable. In just eight years, the country transformed from a budding hub with 450 startups in 2016 to hosting over 1.28 lakh startups by April 2024. Today, India stands as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem, with over 100 unicorns and a thriving culture of innovation across sectors like e-commerce, fintech, and health tech. Despite global uncertainties, Indian startups exhibit resilience, prioritizing sustainable growth, profitability, and customer-centric solutions. Government initiatives, such as the DPIIT’s focus on funding in smaller cities and the Fund of Funds scheme, have been instrumental in fostering growth. With advancements in digital infrastructure and rising investor interest, the future holds promise for deeper technological integration and stronger market penetration. This decade is poised for Indian startups to shine on the global stage, solving real-world challenges through scalable, impactful solutions.

Mr. Prabhat Shrivastava, Promoter, Founder & CEO, VitusCare, said, “India’s startup ecosystem has proven to be a key driver in solving critical challenges, especially in sectors like healthcare, where there has been a significant need for innovation and disruption. Healthcare startups are helping address the gaps in accessibility, affordability, and quality, particularly in underserved regions. The Indian healthcare ecosystem, though robust in major cities, still faces considerable challenges in smaller towns and rural areas. There is an urgent need to bridge the gap in healthcare infrastructure, especially for chronic conditions like chronic kidney disease (CKD) that demand long-term care such as dialysis. For millions of people, the lack of access to affordable, high-quality care is a harsh reality.”

“At VitusCare, we are addressing these gaps by making dialysis more accessible and affordable. The focus is on providing quality renal care in underserved regions and we are committed to improving the lives of people suffering from chronic kidney disease and making a lasting impact on healthcare accessibility.”

Varun Tangri, Founder and CEO, Queuebuster, said, “National Startup Day celebrates the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship that drives India’s growth story. At QueueBuster, we are proud to contribute to this dynamic ecosystem by empowering businesses with advanced POS technology, enabling them to manage their offline retail operations with ease and automation. With emerging trends like the rise of omnichannel retailing, the adoption of AI-driven analytics, and hyper-localized customer experiences, technology has become a transformative enabler for startups across industries.

Startups play a pivotal role in advancing these trends, revolutionizing the way businesses interact with their customers. By providing tools to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and achieve sustainable growth, QueueBuster is committed to fostering innovation and inclusivity within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. On this occasion, we extend our gratitude to the resilient startup community for building a future shaped by vision and innovation. We remain dedicated to being a trusted partner in their journey.