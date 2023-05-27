Centre planning PLI scheme for basic chemicals sector: Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday asked pharma-medical devices industry to focus on manufacturing quality products at affordable rates to compete globally and announced plans to bring Product Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for basic chemicals.

Addressing an international conference on pharma and medical devices sector, the Minister asserted that the Modi government is "pro-poor, pro-farmers but also industry-friendly" and said all policies are being framed after extensive consultations with the industry and other stakeholders. Mandaviya highlighted that India is the "pharmacy of the world" and the industry needs to focus on research and innovations, besides being aware of development across the world, to maintain its leadership position.

He said the industry should be ready to face global competition. To win global competition, Mandaviya said there is a need to "bring affordability, and do quality manufacturing." "We have to advance our reputation with affordability and quality. Bargaining with quality damages our world-class reputation. I do not want to tolerate that," he said.

He asked the industry to cooperate in the actions taken by the government to ensure the quality in pharma and medical devices sector. "Any negligence in the quality will prove to be detrimental in global competition," the Minister said, adding he does not want to take stringent actions against the industry.