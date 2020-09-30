Centre releases COVID-19 Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar have virtually released a booklet on 'COVID-19- Safe Workplace Guidelines for Industry' in the presence of Member (Health) in NITI Aayog, VK Paul.





Dr Harsh Vardhan in a tweet said, "Honoured to have released a booklet via VC- 'Covid19 -Safe workplace Guidelines for Industry' along with MoS (I/C), @LabourMinistry Shri @santoshgangwar Ji. It details the structural & administrative measures that can be used to control the spread of #COVID19 at the workplace."





Honoured to have released a booklet via VC- 'Covid19 -Safe workplace Guidelines for Industry' along with MoS (I/C), @LabourMinistry Shri @santoshgangwar Ji.



It details the structural & administrative measures that can be used to control the spread of #COVID19 at the workplace pic.twitter.com/kqip5KhDGf — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) September 29, 2020



Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, these guidelines are commendable and timely and it will help in the welfare of the industrial workers.

He said, the guidelines will act as comprehensive planning guidance for employers and workers to use it to help identify risk levels of COVID-19 at individual workplace settings in their premises and to determine appropriate control measures.

The Minister said, these guidelines consolidate all important measures into a ready reckoner of action points to make the workplace safe based on the bulwark of infection control measures like respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing, social distancing and frequent sanitization of the workplace.

Dr Vardhan said, Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of the workers. He said, as the country is moving towards the unlocking of economic activities, it is important that the guidelines are followed within the industry premises.

He added that scientific prevention, precaution and positive attitude will help in the fight against COVID. He also lauded ESIC hospitals which are playing an important role in providing services to the COVID patients.

Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said, these guidelines for the safety of industrial workers will encourage people. He said, it is important to prepare ourselves mentally for the present situation and spread awareness about the COVID appropriate behaviour.