Check Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – 11 November 2025

Silver costs ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kg today. Traders buy and sell silver every day. You can buy it physically or trade on the MCX.

Silver Price Today vs Yesterday

1 gram: ₹170 (+₹1)

8 grams: ₹1,360 (+₹8)

10 grams: ₹1,700 (+₹10)

100 grams: ₹17,000 (+₹100)

1 kg: ₹1,70,000 (+₹1,000)

Prices are slightly higher than yesterday.

Silver Price in Last 10 Days

Nov 11: ₹1,70,000

Nov 10: ₹1,69,000

Nov 09–08: ₹1,65,000

Nov 07: ₹1,65,000

Nov 06: ₹1,65,000

Nov 05: ₹1,63,000

Highest this month: ₹1,70,000.

Lowest this month: ₹1,63,000.

Silver is up 2.41% in November.

Why Prices Change

Silver prices change because of global market, inflation, and dollar value. When people avoid risks, they buy silver and gold, so prices go up.

Investment Tip

Experts say it is good to invest in silver. You can buy it physically or trade on MCX.