Check Silver Price in Hyderabad Today – 11 November 2025
Check the latest silver price in Hyderabad today, 11 November 2025. Silver costs ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kg. See recent prices, 10-day rates, and investment tips.
Silver costs ₹170 per gram and ₹1,70,000 per kg today. Traders buy and sell silver every day. You can buy it physically or trade on the MCX.
Silver Price Today vs Yesterday
1 gram: ₹170 (+₹1)
8 grams: ₹1,360 (+₹8)
10 grams: ₹1,700 (+₹10)
100 grams: ₹17,000 (+₹100)
1 kg: ₹1,70,000 (+₹1,000)
Prices are slightly higher than yesterday.
Silver Price in Last 10 Days
Nov 11: ₹1,70,000
Nov 10: ₹1,69,000
Nov 09–08: ₹1,65,000
Nov 07: ₹1,65,000
Nov 06: ₹1,65,000
Nov 05: ₹1,63,000
Highest this month: ₹1,70,000.
Lowest this month: ₹1,63,000.
Silver is up 2.41% in November.
Why Prices Change
Silver prices change because of global market, inflation, and dollar value. When people avoid risks, they buy silver and gold, so prices go up.
Investment Tip
Experts say it is good to invest in silver. You can buy it physically or trade on MCX.