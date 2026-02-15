Cheers Group rolls out Goa Carnival limited edition

Goa-based Cheers Group has introduced a limited-edition Coco-Jumbo Cashew Feni Coconut Liqueur-- Carnival Edition Gift-pack to mark the spirit and energy of Goa Carnival 2026 featuring vibrant, artistic designs for its bottle and Canister with a complimentary fabulous tasting glass.

Coco-Jumbo, produced by the Cheers Group, has recently made headlines as the world’s first “Feni Liqueur” to win a Gold Medal at the 2025 USA Spirits Ratings. This premium product blends Goa’s 500-year-old heritage cashew feni with coconut, creating a 21 per cent alcohol content, tropical, and creamy liqueur. Coco-Jumbo was recognized for its exceptional quality, and packaging at the 2025 USA Spirits Ratings, marking a significant milestone in bringing Goa’s traditional cashew feni to a global audience.

“With Coco-Jumbo our aim is to create a globally appealing premium feni product” says Ashwin Balivada CEO of Cheers group who mastered Business Management from Cambridge University UK.

The product is marketed as a “deliciously smooth” blend of cashew feni and coconut, designed to serve as a versatile cocktail base.