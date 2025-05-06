Ch’garh gets Rs 4.5-trn investment proposals

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the State has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs4.50 lakh crore in different sectors after the launch of a new industrial policy in November last year, and their benefits will be visible in two years.

In an exclusive interview video on Sunday, Sai also claimed that his government has plugged leakages and checked corruption that prevailed during the previous Congress rule, enhancing the state’s revenue collection.

“It has not been more than six months since we launched our new industrial policy, and in such a short span, we have received investment proposals of more than Rs4.50 lakh crore,” Sai said.

In this period, the State government has held investor-connect events in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Raipur, which were attended by hundreds of entrepreneurs, and many of them have proposed to invest in the state, he said. The Chief Minister said the work has also been started on the execution of the projects.

He said the State’s first semiconductor manufacturing unit and the country’s first Artificial Intelligence-based Data Center Park will come up in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar here, and their foundation stones have been laid. Investments will take time to take shape, and the commissioning of projects will not take place immediately, he said.

Sai said: “We think the state will benefit from these investments after one and a half to two years.”

Asked about the pace of development of Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh, Sai said, “yes, it is developing a bit slowly. But we think it will develop in the coming time as an IT hub, and many other things are coming up there.”