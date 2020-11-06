X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > Business

Cigniti Tech Q2 net falls 29% to Rs 25 crore

Cigniti Tech Q2 net falls 29% to Rs 25 crore
x

Cigniti Tech Q2 net falls 29% to Rs 25 crore

Highlights

IT firm Cigniti Technologies on Thursday posted a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, mainly on account of a one-time provisioning against an income tax order

Hyderabad: IT firm Cigniti Technologies on Thursday posted a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, mainly on account of a one-time provisioning against an income tax order.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 35.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Commenting on results, Cigniti Technologies Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Venkatchary told PTI that the company's year-on-year profit has come down on account of one-time write-off of around Rs 8.95 crore which was necessitated for an income tax order received around transfer pricing for 4 years between 2015-2018 in the US.

"We have concluded the IT assessment scrutiny in the US. It will not affect us in coming quarters," Venkatchary said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X