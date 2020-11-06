Cigniti Tech Q2 net falls 29% to Rs 25 crore

Hyderabad: IT firm Cigniti Technologies on Thursday posted a 29 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 25 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020, mainly on account of a one-time provisioning against an income tax order.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 35.72 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Commenting on results, Cigniti Technologies Chief Financial Officer Krishnan Venkatchary told PTI that the company's year-on-year profit has come down on account of one-time write-off of around Rs 8.95 crore which was necessitated for an income tax order received around transfer pricing for 4 years between 2015-2018 in the US.

"We have concluded the IT assessment scrutiny in the US. It will not affect us in coming quarters," Venkatchary said.