CII moots global summit on industry promotion

AMARAVATI: IN a meeting with Minister for IT and Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Friday the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) discussed various initiatives to drive growth, industry promotion, skill development and promoting corporate social responsibility initiatives in the state.

The CII proposed a new programme 'Andhra Pradesh Resurgence Global Summit' to enhance investment climate and showcase the strengths of Andhra Pradesh before domestic and global investors. The Minister has agreed to chair the Andhra Pradesh Resurgence Global Virtual Summit 2021 which is proposed to be organised in February 2021.

The Minister said that he would request Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to be the patron of the summit and to invite select Global and Indian CEOs to participate in the global summit. As a precursor, the CII would organise sector-specific and country-specific roundtables to promote economic growth in Andhra Pradesh.

The CII representatives said that the CII would continue to work with the State Government on key policy with regard to MSMEs, skilling, infrastructure and health care. The Minister agreed to the CII suggestion to work on a project on offer which can outline opportunities across key areas in the state.

It may be recalled that the CII is actively working with the Government on the ODOP (one district, one product) initiative and suggested to the Government to develop a strategy report for development of southern districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The CII and the State Government has agreed in principle that they would work on Electric Vehicle Policy to leverage the strategic advantage of Andhra Pradesh.

In this event, Satish Raman, Regional Director, CII Southern Region and others participated.