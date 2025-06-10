Live
- Pratibha Ranta shares how nature helps her relieve stress
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
- Jay Thakkar Reunites with Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii: “We’ve Come So Far”
CNCF Announces Speakers and Sessions for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India
Second annual India event to spotlight developer innovation and cloud native leadership
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud-native software, today announced the keynote speakers and conference sessions for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2025. The event, scheduled for 6-7 August, 2025 in Hyderabad, will bring together adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities.
The schedule for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India was curated by co-chairs Atulpriya Sharma of InfraCloud Technologies and Bhavani Indukuri of Zscaler, who led a program committee of 55 community members. Together, they developed a compelling program that includes 57 sessions, keynotes, lightning talks, and breakout sessions, as well as 13 CNCF project maintainer-hosted sessions.
“India is a growing hub of cloud native talent and we’re excited to bring the ecosystem together again for the second annual KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India to share knowledge,” said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. “This year’s lineup reflects the community’s momentum as the fourth largest regional contributor to CNCF projects and offers real business value for organizations looking to scale developer velocity, optimize cloud infrastructure, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”
The community-curated schedule will include talks from diverse community members, including:
● Sovereign Kubernetes at Adobe: Navigating Trust, Security & Compliance Across Jurisdictions - Amandeep Singh, Adobe
● Auto-instrumentation for GPU Performance Using eBPF - Marc Tudurí, Grafana Labs
● IDP as a Product: Where Developer Happiness Meets Platform's Excellence - Ninad Desai & Ruturaj Kadikar, InfraCloud Technologies
● Cluster API To Streamline Kubernetes Clusters Lifecycle Management at NVIDIA - Megha Singhal & Gulshan Khatri, NVIDIA
● Fine-Grained Authorization: The Missing Piece in Agentic AI Security - Shivay Lamba, Couchbase & Ashish Jha, Okta
● Children's Guide To LLMs on Kubernetes - Saloni Narang, Kubesimplify & Amandeep Singh, PayPal
● Scaling Generative AI: Building Production-Ready LLM Applications - Daniel Oh, Red Hat
Please visit the schedule for the full KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India 2025 agenda.
Sponsorships
Companies interested in sponsoring KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India should submit a request to [email protected] by Friday, 27 June. View the sponsorship prospectus.
Dan Kohn Scholarship Program
The Dan Kohn Scholarship applications for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India are due Sunday, 15 June, (11:59 PM PST/12:29 PM IST).
Registration
Standard registration for KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is available until Wednesday, 25 June, 11:59 PM IST.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India is made possible with support from sponsors.
Platinum sponsors include: Arm, CAST AI, GitHub, and Nutanix.