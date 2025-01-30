Coca-Cola India Unveils New Video Showcasing Recycling Innovation at Maha Kumbh 2025





The video offers a closer look at the process of transforming post-consumer plastic waste into 21,500 jackets, distributed to waste workers, boatmen, and volunteers at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Filmed at the Go Rewise facility, the footage takes viewers through the journey of used PET bottles being sorted, processed, and recycled into jackets. This initiative highlights Coca-Cola’s commitment to sustainability by demonstrating the real-world benefits of recycling and effective waste management system.





"We’ve recycled over 10,000 kilograms of plastic waste, giving it a new life by turning it into yarns for jackets that protect the volunteers, waste workers, and boatmen at Maha Kumbh. Our collaboration with Coca-Cola India demonstrates that recycling is more than an environmental effort that creates resource efficiency—it’s a catalyst for creating real impact on communities," said Yash Sharma, Founder, Go Rewise, a brand by Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd.





In another part of this effort, Coca-Cola India partnered with Econscious to transform multi-layer plastic waste into 1,000 women’s changing rooms, placed along the 12-km stretch of river ghats. These installations not only address the needs of female pilgrims but also highlight the potential of recycling. With striking artwork by renowned Indian artists like Aravani Art Project, Gaysi Family, and Priyankar Gupta, the changing rooms make a bold visual statement on sustainability.





Sonal Shukla, Co-founder of Econscious highlighted, “These recycled changing rooms made from multi-layer plastic are a perfect example of how sustainability and practicality can come together. They serve a real need for female pilgrims for a safe space to change while demonstrating how waste can be repurposed into functional solutions.”





Rekart Energies Private Limited, Coca-Cola India’s on-ground waste management partner, plays an essential role by ensuring effective waste collection, segregation, to enable post collection recycling, including food zones, hydration carts, and Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs).





“At Coca-Cola India, we believe that sustainability thrives through collaboration and action. Our Maidaan Saaf campaign is a step forward in fostering partnerships with key stakeholders to create practical, impactful solutions for waste collection and recycling.We believe that collaboration and innovative practices can transform waste into valuable opportunities at scale,” said, Saloni Goel, Senior Director, ESG Value Creation, Coca-Cola India





This collaboration between Coca-Cola India and its partners demonstrates how recycling can make an impact on a large scale. By turning plastic waste into jackets, changing rooms, and other useful resources, Coca-Cola India is leading the way in sustainability. The video serves as a powerful testament to these efforts, offering an inside look into the creative processes and partnerships behind the campaign.





