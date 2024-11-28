Coding Ninjas and E&ICT Academy-IIT Guwahati Collaborate to Upskill Students with Postgraduate Certification Courses

Coding Ninjas, a leading edtech platform, has announced the launch of a series of post-graduate certification programs in collaboration with the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati. The first courses, Full-Stack Web Development and Data Analytics are specifically designed for working professionals and graduates, aiming to provide accessible, high-quality tech education that enables individuals to upskill in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. These programs also align with the government’s vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047.

The growth of the technology industry has significantly increased the demand for skilled professionals. To meet this need, organizations and educational institutions are launching targeted programs. According to reports, fields such as Full-Stack Web Development, which includes both front-end and back-end programming, have seen a 45% year-over-year increase in demand. Similarly, Data Analytics roles have grown by 40% as businesses increasingly rely on data-driven decision-making.

The PG Certification programs offer students a unique opportunity to experience IIT’s world-class education, along with access to its extensive network and ecosystem. This exposure connects learners to industry leaders, academic experts, and invaluable career opportunities. The programs’ advanced curriculum is co-designed by IIT faculty and Coding Ninjas, ensuring top-tier academic standards. Learners will benefit from expert-led sessions, guest lectures by IIT professors, and immersive campus experiences, including onboarding and the graduation ceremony at E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati.

In addition, the postgraduate certification programs offer a range of exclusive benefits. The AI-infused curriculum ensures that students are prepared for the industry needs of the future. Learners will also have access to quick personalized one-on-one doubt support for concept clarity, hands-on case studies & projects to foster industry readiness, exclusive job board access, resume writing support, mock interviews, providing real-world insights, and enhancing students' confidence in securing job placements.

Dr. Gaurav Trivedi, Associate Professor - EEE Department & Principal Investigator, E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, said, ”In today's dynamic tech landscape, continuous upskilling is essential for staying competitive. Coding Ninjas’ commitment to delivering high-quality, practical education aligns perfectly with our mission of enhancing technical skills and employability through accessible, world-class programs. Our goal is to empower learners to excel in the global job market and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and make India an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Ankush Singla, Co-Founder & CEO of Coding Ninjas, added, “I’m excited to announce that E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati, has partnered with Coding Ninjas to offer various PG Certification programs for graduates and working professionals. With a curriculum approved by IIT faculty, expert-led sessions, and alumni status benefits, this program culminates in a graduation ceremony at IIT Guwahati. Seize this opportunity with passion and commitment, and let’s embark on a journey of growth, success, and limitless potential together.”

The Full-Stack Web Development and Data Analytics PG Certification programs, launched in 2024, have a duration of nine and six months, respectively. Graduates will receive a PG Certificate from the E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati.