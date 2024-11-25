Live
- Centre okays PAN 2.0 project worth Rs 1,435 crore to transform taxpayer registration
- Punjab minister opens development projects of Rs 120 crore in Ludhiana
- Cabinet approves Atal Innovation Mission 2.0 with Rs 2,750 crore outlay
- Centre okays Rs 3,689cr investment for 2 hydro electric projects in Arunachal
- IPL 2025 Auction: 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes youngest player to be signed in tournament's history
- About 62 lakh foreign tourists arrived in India in 8 months this year: Govt
- IPL 2025 Auction: Gujarat bag Sherfane Rutherford for Rs 2.60 cr; Kolkata grab Manish Pandey for Rs 75 lakh
- Assam CM meets Governor, cabinet expansion on the cards
- IPL 2025 Auction: RCB buy Jacob Bethell for Rs 2.6 cr; Ellis sold to CSK for Rs 2 crore
- Commercial coal mines register highest-ever single day dispatches at 0.62 million tonnes
Commercial coal mines register highest-ever single day dispatches at 0.62 million tonnes
The Ministry of Coal on Monday said that a "historic milestone" has been achieved in India's journey towards energy self-sufficiency, with commercial coal mines recording their highest-ever single-day dispatch of 0.617 million tonnes (MT) on November 24.
"This represents a remarkable 36 per cent growth compared to the dispatch of 0.453 MT of coal on the same day last year, demonstrating the sector's robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a significant stride towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision," a Ministry statement said.
“This represents a remarkable 36 per cent growth compared to the dispatch of 0.453 MT of coal on the same day last year, demonstrating the sector's robust growth under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and marks a significant stride towards realizing the Viksit Bharat vision," a Ministry statement said.
The record dispatch comprised 0.536 MT to the power sector and 0.081 MT to the non-power sector, showcasing the robust performance across multiple sectors of the economy. The monthly progressive dispatch has reached 12.810 MT, with a substantial year-to-date dispatch of 116.373 MT, highlighting the sustained growth in coal production and distribution, it said.
This achievement reflects the transformative impact of commercial coal mining reforms under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the record dispatch not only strengthens our energy security but also accelerates our progress towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned under Viksit Bharat, the statement added.
The Ministry of Coal executed the mining agreements for three coal blocks with successful bidders on Friday with the event marking the successful auctions of 104 coal blocks till date since the launch of the new commercial coal mining policy in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The total annual revenue generation from these 3 coal blocks under commercial auctions is estimated at around Rs 2,709.95 crore considering production at an aggregated Peak Rate Capacity level of 27.00 MTPA.
Once these blocks are fully operational, they are expected to generate employment for 36,504 persons directly and indirectly and a total investment of Rs 4,050 crore will be expended to operationalise these coal blocks, according to an official statement.