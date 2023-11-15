Bengaluru: The following are Wednesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal):

Rice Fine 5,400-6,600: Medium 5,000-5,600: Jowar 3,000-4,000: Jaggery cube 4,500-5,200: Jaggery ball 5,200-6,000: Coriander Seed 9,000-15,000: Chili's fine 27,000-56,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,800-2,200: Onion Big 4,500-5,500: Medium 3,500-4,500: Small 2,500-3,500: Tamarind 8,000-15,000: Garlic 15,000-18,000: Horsegram 8,000-8,800: Wheat 3,600-4,700 Turmeric 19,000-22,000: Tur dal 14,000-18,400: Green Gram Dal 10,600-12,000: Black gram dal 12,200-16,400: Bengal Gram Dal 7,500-8,800: Mustard 7,500-9,000: Gingelly 21,000-24,000: Sugar 4,000-4,100: Groundnut Seed 13,500-14,000: Copra 9,500-11,500. Groundnut oil (10 kg): 1,850-2,050 Coconut oil (10kg):1,400-1,950 Gingelly oil: 2,900-5,000 Ghee (5kg): 3,000-3,100.