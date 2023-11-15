Live
- T'gana polls: Cong, BRS conspiring to defeat BJP in Kamareddy but KCR will lose both segments, says Kishan Reddy
- Sensex, Nifty rally more than 1 pc as investors cheer softer US inflation number
- Would Ram temple have been built under Congress rule, Adityanath asks during MP campaign
- Won't be surprised if JD(S) merges with BJP, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
- The Biden-Xi meeting is aimed at getting the relationship on better footing, but tough issues loom
- Curtains down on MP poll campaign; 2,533 candidates in race for 230 assembly seats
- Equity investors become richer by Rs 3.29 lakh cr as markets rally over 1 pc
- Asian economies must ramp up wind and solar power to keep global warming under 1.5C, report says
- Seethakka asks Mulugu people to give mandate for Congress
- Removing Congress from Rajasthan necessary to restore law and order: PM Modi at Barmer rally
Just In
Commodities
Bengaluru: The following are Wednesday's commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal):
Rice Fine 5,400-6,600: Medium 5,000-5,600: Jowar 3,000-4,000: Jaggery cube 4,500-5,200: Jaggery ball 5,200-6,000: Coriander Seed 9,000-15,000: Chili's fine 27,000-56,000: Potato Big UNQ: Medium 1,800-2,200: Onion Big 4,500-5,500: Medium 3,500-4,500: Small 2,500-3,500: Tamarind 8,000-15,000: Garlic 15,000-18,000: Horsegram 8,000-8,800: Wheat 3,600-4,700 Turmeric 19,000-22,000: Tur dal 14,000-18,400: Green Gram Dal 10,600-12,000: Black gram dal 12,200-16,400: Bengal Gram Dal 7,500-8,800: Mustard 7,500-9,000: Gingelly 21,000-24,000: Sugar 4,000-4,100: Groundnut Seed 13,500-14,000: Copra 9,500-11,500. Groundnut oil (10 kg): 1,850-2,050 Coconut oil (10kg):1,400-1,950 Gingelly oil: 2,900-5,000 Ghee (5kg): 3,000-3,100.