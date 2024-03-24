Concerns persist on inflated valuations in mid and small-cap stocks, say analysts

New Delhi : Amidst mixed signals from global peers, investor sentiment remained volatile, influenced by uncertainties surrounding pivotal policy decisions from major central banks, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

The unexpected interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan post 17 years and the ECB's choice to maintain rates contributed to subdued market sentiment. However, the market rebounded following the Fed's indication to proceed with three interest rate cuts this year, despite inflation remaining above the long-term target, he said.

Last week's mid & small-cap could recover as buying improved led by continued DIIs & FIIs inflows. The IT sector faced headwinds driven by global slowdown in spending. Investors redirected attention towards the realty sector, which emerged as the top performer of the week, he said.

The bounce is expected to continue in the short-term as traders punt to buy when the market is trading at oversold territory. However, concerns persisted regarding inflated valuations in mid and small-cap stocks and large caps are expected to outperform in the medium term, he said.



Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said next week being a truncated week and the derivatives' monthly expiry, we might see some volatility while Nifty is likely to consolidate at higher levels. Also, US GDP data and other key economic data would keep investors busy.

