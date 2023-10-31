Live
- PL First Cut - IOCL Q2FY24
- Will challenge tribunal order on compensation to Tatas in SC, says Bengal Minister
- Core sector industries clock 8.1% growth in September
- PM Modi to interact with India's Asian para games contingent on Wednesday
- Tendulkar's statue inside Wankhede Stadium to be inaugurated ahead of India vs Sri Lanka World Cup tie
- Govt orders probe after Opposition MPs' claims of receiving hacking attempt warnings from Apple
- PL Stock Report: UPL (UPLL IN) - Q2FY24 Result Update – Lackluster operating performance; outlook bleak - HOLD
- Foreign airlines to operate 2,336 weekly flights to and from 23 Indian cities in current winter schedule
- PL First Cut – Navin Fluorine Intnl Ltd Q2FY24 – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
- Hyderabad is emerging as Indian cinema capital
Just In
Core sector industries clock 8.1% growth in September
The combined Index of Eight Core Industries, including cement, coal, steel, and electricity, increased by 8.1 per cent in September 2023 as compared to September 2022, according to official figures released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.
New Delhi : The combined Index of Eight Core Industries, including cement, coal, steel, and electricity, increased by 8.1 per cent in September 2023 as compared to September 2022, according to official figures released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Tuesday.
The Index measures combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries that also include fertilizers, natural gas, and refinery products. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 9.3 per cent in September 2023 over September 2022. Its cumulative index increased by 6 per cent during April to September over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.6 per cent in September 2023 over the same month last year. Its cumulative index increased by 14.2 per cent during April to September over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 4.7 per cent in September, over the corresponding period of the previous year. Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 16.1 per cent in September while its cumulative index increased by 12.2 per cent during April to September.
Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 0.4 per cent during the month over September 2022. Its cumulative index declined by 0.4 per cent during April to September, 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year.
Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 4.2 per cent in September, while natural gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 6.5 per cent in September.
Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 5.5 per cent in September over the same month last year. Its cumulative index increased by 4 per cent during April to September 2023-24 over the corresponding period of the previous year. The final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2023 has been revised to 8.4 per cent.