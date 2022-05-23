Corelle India launches gold rim dinnerware

Hyderabad: Corelle India participating in AAHAR 2022 (international food hospitality fair) at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, launched the 24-carat gold rim dinnerware to strengthen its hold in the Indian HoReCa industry Pragati Maidan.

The ensemble of real gold rim plates and bowl sets was coupled with amber collection of measuring cups and Bakeware, a highly sought-after range for HoReCa trade partners.

Amit Srivastava, Business Manager, Corelle South Asia, said: "Corelle's presence in AAHAR 2022 has surely been a profitable one with new product launches, forging strong connections with prospective stakeholders in the Hospitality industry and allowing buyers to meet and evaluate potential range for their establishments".

Sandeep Saxena, vice-president Global, Stone Sapphire India added, "Catering to rising India's families with a leader brand is a challenge we are excited to take on. This expo offers a credible buyer-seller meeting place, a befitting push to our plans in exploring profitable partnership and consolidate India distribution for Corelle in HoReCa as the brand truly deserves."