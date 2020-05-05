Covid-19 a challenge for business

Hyderabad: City-based edible oil brand Freedom Oil on Monday said Covid-19 is a big challenge for its business. The brand is taking initiatives to overcome the challenges.

"Freedom Oil is deeply concerned about the Covid-19 pandemic and its fall out. We have implemented strict measures to ensure that all our members, employees, partners, stakeholders remain safe from Covid-19.

We take the responsibility to safeguard and protect the employees and workers at the plant, who will help fulfill the social commitment, by ensuring the production line to supply the essential commodity - edible oil, amidst the crisis", P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President (Sales & Mktg), Freedom Oils, said in a statement.