Covid test kit making unit inaugurated

Hyderabad: Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for Industries and Commerce and IT, Andhra Pradesh, has inaugurated the Transasia Bio-medical's state-of-the-art medical devices manufacturing plant at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam.

The facility is largest of its kind in Asia spread over 35,000 sq feet with an investment of over Rs 30 crore.

The company will manufacture 'ErbaLisa Covid-19 IgG' Elisa test kits, RT-PCR kits and rapid test kits for India and other emerging markets. "We are truly delighted to partner with AMTZ, in contributing our bit to realise the dream of making India's Atmanirbhar programme a success and a global export hub for IVD products and solutions.



With worldclass infrastructure for manufacturing, testing and certification of medical devices available in the park, the facility would play a key role in import substitution of medical devices," said Suresh Vazirani, Founder and Chairman, Transasia-Erba International Group of Companies.

The new facility has the capacity to produce 6 lakh Elisa-based antibody detection test kits per day besides RT-PCR and rapid test kits. Transasia will significantly invest in R&D and manpower at the facility with total hiring estimated at 500 employees.

