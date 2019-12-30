CREATE Awards 2019 presented

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Telangana (CREATE) presented the 2nd edition of 'CREATE -2019' to members for outstanding contribution to the real estate sector during the last financial year.

CREATE-2019 is a platform by Credai Telangana, under whose aegis different awards were given to the members who have exhibited excellence in different facets of real estate activity.

Speaking on the occasion G Ram Reddy, Chairman, Credai Telangana said, "Credai is the voice of the real estate sector and works closely with the Government in the formulation of the policies and guidelines for the real estate sector both at state and national level.

Telangana has been at the forefront of the State's realty progress. Credai members are contributing to 90 per cent of the real estate activity in the state and are working closely with the government to drive the growth.

The second edition of 'CREATE 2019' is designed to recognise and reward the excellence in different aspects of construction, by the best developers (Credai members) in the state."

Ch Ramchandra Reddy, President, Credai Telangana said, "We are happy and proud with the overwhelming response for the second edition of CREDAI Realty Awards for Telangana "CREATE" 2019.

The developer members of CREDAI Telangana across the 11 chapters have come forward to showcase their projects and nominate themselves to any of the 13 categories for Hyderabad and 7 categories for other chapter's categories.

The Jury had a lot of difficulty in identifying the winners of CREATE 2019. The event was a grand success with over 103 registrations and more than 750 attendees.