Credai Hyd property show from Mar 8

Hyderabad: Credai (Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India), an apex body of private real estate developers on Wednesday announced its 13th edition of Hyderabad property show at Hitex Exhibition Centre in the city, from March 8 to 10, 2024.

The upcoming event will witness participation of 66 exhibits, including developers and financial institutions. Residential properties, commercial spaces, plotsand villas in a price range of Rs 30 lakh to Rs 12 crore will be on display. The theme of this year’s edition is, ‘Opportunity to grab the best deals and properties.’

