CSITM Hosts Book Launch for ‘AI for Managers’ at AI Bootcamp for Business Leaders

Bengaluru: The Centre for Software and IT Management (CSITM) at IIM Bangalore hosted the launch of AI for Managers by former faculty Prof. Rahul Dé, during a day-long AI Bootcamp for Business Managers on 24 May. The event featured thought leaders including Dr. Rohini Srivathsa, CTO, Microsoft India & South Asia; Prof. Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director, IIMB; and Prof. Sourav Mukherji, Dean, Alumni Relations & Development.

Prof. Dé’s book is a culmination of decades of research on AI in management, inspired by his early work under Nobel Laureate Herbert Simon. Designed for non-technical professionals, the book offers a low-math, low-code guide to AI, covering digital transformation, machine learning, NLP, reinforcement learning, and responsible AI. “My aim was to empower managers to think critically about AI’s role in business and society,” said Prof. Dé.

Panelists discussed the strategic shift in enterprise AI. Dr. Srivathsa emphasized that “AI is now a general-purpose technology, not just a tool,” highlighting archetypes such as generative AI for employee engagement and innovation-driven product development.

Prof. Krishnan stressed AI’s growing role in business education: “MBA students are now expected to possess substantial AI literacy.”

The bootcamp, led by tech veteran Sunil Mishra, featured sessions on AI fundamentals, GenAI tools, LLMs, agentic AI, and ethical considerations. Attendees included professionals from sectors like aerospace, fintech, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

Through hands-on exercises, participants created AI-powered tools such as HR agents and stock analysts. The bootcamp reinforced the urgent need for businesses and individuals to adapt to AI’s accelerating influence on decision-making, workflows, and the future of work.