CtrlS bags Best Sustainability, Innovation award

Hyderabad: City-BASED CtrlS, a large data centre on Thursday, bagged the best sustainability silver award in recognition of its innovations and initiatives in the sustainability efforts. The award was presented by KT Rama Rao, Telangana Minister for Industry and Commerce, IT. The award is part of the most sought after 'Industry Awards', that recognise and reward exceptional achievements made by Telangana based businesses, covering both large and small organisations. There were six categories in consideration-Best Export performance, Best Innovation, Best Sustainability practices, Best Startup, Best CSR Practices, Special Contribution (IT Services).

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, CtrlS Datacenter said, "We thank the State Government for bestowing this honour upon us. This award recognises the innovation, and tireless efforts by our team in creating a beautiful planet through elimination of carbon emissions, water recycling, achieving higher levels of energy efficiency, deployment of renewal energy such as solar, maximised exclusion of plastic from our ecosystem, e-waste recycling and management, ninety per cent elimination of paper usage thereby saving trees and restoring ecological balance."

Through sustainable efforts, the company has eliminated 2,00,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide, recycled 10 million tons of water, recycled 59,795 tons of waste, displaced carbon equivalent to 43,478 cars driven in a year. The company has built an air filtration plant at its Noida data center to filter air pollutants such as Sulphur which cause immense damage to metal based equipment collocated in its data center. It operates the largest number of green hyperscale datacenters, certified as LEED Platinum v4 O+M by USGBC.