CtrlS deploys Asia’s largest GIS facility in Mumbai

Hyderabad: City-based CtrlS has deployed Asia's largest Gas Insulated Substation (GIS) in Mumbai, which is uniquely poised to be a game changer in the Indian data center industry. The state-of-the-art GIS is currently equipped with a whopping 300 MW and can scale up to 700MW and backed by three different sources and diversified paths ensuring 100% availability of power at all times, thus powering the two million square feet CtrlS Datacenter Campus spread across 10 Data Centers. The campus is currently under construction of which four rated-4 data centers are operational.

CtrlS GIS facility has very limited sensitivity to environment, humidity. It is highly corrosion resistant, seismic resistant, enjoys an operating life of greater than 50 years, with no maintenance requirement for 25 years and protected against aggressive environmental conditions. This GIS facility will now help businesses collocate their high density IT infrastructure combined with seamless scalability to address their growth requirements. The GIS deployed by CtrlS is one of the first large scale deployment in Asia powered by 3 line configuration (N+N+1). It has 3 source substation backed by 2 or more substations. The power is sourced from express feeds which have seamless 24/7 supply and which will never go down. CtrlS is equipped to deliver large capacities such as 100 MW of power to any customer in 15 to 18 months. Gopalakrishnan, Managing Director, GBCI, Southeast Asia and Middle East, said, "CtrlS deploying a 300 MW GIS is a path breaking phenomenon in the industry. This is the first-of-its-kind deployment of power infrastructure by any data center company in the Asia Pacific region. What is more interesting is the fact that CtrlS has planned ahead by ensuring that the GIS can be scaled up to 700MW. Combined with its planned addition of 2 million green data center footprint in Mumbai, the company is now poised to address the needs of high-density racks. Through this investment, CtrlS has again placed sustainability and efficiency at the core of its operations to provide its customers with world-class green data centers in India.