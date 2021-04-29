Currency update: Indian Rupee against foreign currency for today on 29 April 2021

The Indian rupee on Thursday against the US Dollar has dropped further by 28 paise taking it to Rs. 74.25500 due to the certain conditions such as coronavirus second wave outbreak and change in domestic equities. Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations against other foreign currencies where in the rupee has increased by 3 paise to 90.04100 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 29 April 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 74.537 2 1 EUR 90.041 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.511 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1904 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19,76,640



