Currency update: Indian Rupee slumps against foreign currency today on 05 May 2021

The Indian rupee has slumped by seven paise against the US Dollar on Tuesday taking it to Rs. 73.85600 due to the hike in crude oil prices internationally. The Indian rupee has been dropping due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. While the dollar value is going up hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain virus and the vaccination program being carried out.

Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations of Indian rupee against other foreign currencies where in the rupee has been at 88.79300 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.

Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 05 May 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.





S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 73.856 2 1 EUR 88.793 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 102.736 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.1112 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.6948



