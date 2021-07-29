Currency update today: check the Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 29 July, 2021

It has been reported that with the outbreak of the coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened earlier to a couple of months. However, the rupee gained strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 29 July 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.