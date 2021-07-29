Currency update today: check the Indian Rupee against the foreign currencies on 29 July, 2021
Highlights
- Currency exchange today, 29 July, 2021: The Indian currency had slashed against US Dollar today.
- Check the exchange rates of other currencies with the Indian rupee here.
The Indian rupee against the world currencies differs daily and is updated frequently. The currency rate will change with effect to economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows. Going by the exchange rates today on Thursday, Indian rupee against the dollar has ended at 74.29500 with a fall of 17 paise.On the other hand, the rupee has ended at 88.06900 against EURO with a hike of two paise.
It has been reported that with the outbreak of the coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened earlier to a couple of months. However, the rupee gained strength amid COVID-19 cases declined from last one month.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. The Currency fluctuation is nothing but the floating exchange rates that are the rule of major economies.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here are the currency exchange rates in India on 29 July 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|74.295
|2
|1 EUR
|88.069
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|103.454
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|20.2262
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.8204
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|74.30 INR
|5 USD
|371.48 INR
|10 USD
|742.95 INR
|50 USD
|3714.75 INR
|100 USD
|7429.50 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.14 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.34 USD
