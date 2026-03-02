11 start-ups shortlisted under ‘Bolpu’ initiative

Mangaluru: Elevenstart-up ideas have been shortlisted under ‘Bolpu – Avakasha Navodaya’, an entrepreneurship initiative spearheaded by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta with the goal of transforming Mangaluru into a major business hub over the next five years.

The programme received over 850 applications from aspiring entrepreneurs. After a rigorous three-tier evaluation process, 11 innovative ideas were selected for mentorship and support.

Interacting with the selected founders, Capt. Chowta said the initiative aims to create at least 50 successful ventures in the region within five years. Noting that the selections coincided with the 11th year of the Centre’s Startup India mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he described the number as symbolic and encouraging.

The shortlisted projects cut across sectors including blockchain applications, dairy-based beverages, a Rani Abbakka Tulu museum concept, women-led manufacturing initiatives, biotechnology, biomedical implants, AI-driven healthcare solutions, hydroponics, drone technology and chemical-free dairy farming.

Capt. Chowta said he envisions Mangaluru as the next start-up hub and expressed the desire that at least 50 per cent of the beneficiaries under the programme be women entrepreneurs. The ‘Bolpu’ team will extend continuous mentorship to help translate the ideas into scalable businesses.