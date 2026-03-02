Action TESA unveils Industry-first invisible security marking redefining product authenticity

Bengaluru: ActionTESA, has unveiled ‘TESA Inside’ — an industry-first invisible security marking designed to redefine product authenticity. Visible only under UV light for verification, this innovative feature enables easy and reliable authenticity checks. Currently introduced across the Pre-Lam range, ‘TESA Inside’ will soon be extended to the Plain series, further strengthening the brand’s commitment to quality assurance and customer trust.

In addition, the company announced the launch of a new manufacturing facility at Rambilli Mandal, Vishakhapatnam that will cater to the growing demand of the company’s products in the South India market while generating significant employment opportunities in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Aggarwal, Managing Director, Action TESA said, “At Action TESA, we have always believed that trust is built through transparency and consistent quality. With the launch of ‘TESA Inside’, we are taking this commitment a step further by introducing an industry-first invisible security marking that enables instant authenticity verification under UV light. As the country’s largest manufacturer of engineered wood panel products, we take immense pride in delivering unmatched transparency and upholding our promise of superior quality. ‘TESA Inside’ is not just a mark — it is a trusted assurance to our customers that their furniture is crafted from genuine Action TESA material.

Beginning with our Pre-Lam range and soon expanding to the Plain series, this initiative reinforces our leadership in setting new benchmarks for credibility and customer confidence in the category.”

He further emphasized, “We are delighted to announce the establishment of our new manufacturing facility in Vishakhapatnam, a strategic move that will enable us to bridge market gaps and cater to the growing demand for premium products in the region.

These initiatives not only strengthen our leadership in the engineered wood panel industry but also reaffirm our mission to raise benchmarks in quality and customer satisfaction.”

Action TESA is built on five foundational pillars IITCS that shape its identity and market approach. The first pillar TESA Intelligence reflects the company’s “Thinking Ahead” philosophy, driving purposeful innovation at every level.

The second pillar TESA Inside stands for the belief that consumers deserve best-in-class quality and have the right to know what goes into the products they use. Action TESA firmly believes that “Ethics is our first ingredient.” This commitment is not just a statement but a practice and forms the foundation of its third pillar, TESA Trust. The company uses Industrial Grade Urea instead of the significantly cheaper Farmer’s Urea, despite it being six times more expensive, ensuring superior quality and long-term reliability.

Transparency, customer-first thinking, and social responsibility remain integral to its operations.

The fourth pillar TESA Connect is the organisation’s commitment to building strong, transparent, and growth-focused relationships that ensure when one succeeds, we all rise together.