‘Bring back Kannadigas stranded in Dubai immediately’

Haveri: FormerChief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the Karnataka government to take immediate steps to bring back Kannadigas stranded in Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries in the wake of the escalating conflict between the United States and Iran.

Speaking to the media in Savanur town of Haveri district, Bommai said the state government must coordinate with Kannadiga associations in Dubai and the Indian Embassy to arrange temporary food and accommodation for those stranded, and ensure their safe return at the earliest.

He stressed that joining hands with the Government of India to bring back Kannadigas and other Indians safely to their homeland is a collective responsibility.

Bommai described the US-Iran conflict as deeply concerning, warning that its repercussions would also impact India.

“The petroleum sector will face significant consequences, and the overall economy will be affected. The entire world may have to deal with the fallout of this conflict,” he said. He added that resolving the issue through dialogue before further loss of life would be the most appropriate course of action.

The former Chief Minister noted that many Indians, especially Kannadigas, are working across Middle Eastern nations such as Doha, Dubai and Kuwait. Many travellers from Europe also transit through hubs like Dubai and Doha, leading to several people being stranded amid the crisis.

He said the Government of India has already initiated several measures and that the state government must work in tandem to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens.

Citing past examples, he recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the safe return of Indians during conflicts in countries such as Syria and Iraq.

Bommai said a large number of Kannadigas reside in Dubai, and the Karnataka government should immediately coordinate with community representatives and the Indian diplomatic mission to provide temporary shelter and food.

“It is our duty to work together with the Centre to bring back Kannadigas and all Indians safely to the motherland,” he said.