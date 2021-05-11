Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 11 May 2021

The INR against the USD has gained on Tuesday to Rs. 73.53200 The Indian rupee has been volatile since last one month due to the spike in the Coronavirus cases. While the dollar value is going up hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain virus and the vaccination program being carried out in United States of America.



Meanwhile, there has been fluctuations of Indian rupee against other foreign currencies where in the INR has been at 89.31000 against the Euro. The value of India Rupee against the foreign currencies has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been seeing a fall. The currency exchange rates would vary dynamically.



Here is a daily list of currency exchange rates which will help investors and public in general to have a command over the subject. Currency exchange rate in India today for 11 May 2021, including USD , EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.946 2 1 EUR 89.31 3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.872 4 1 AED (UAE) 20.0301 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.6268

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 73.53 INR 5 USD 367.66 INR 10 USD 735.32 INR 50 USD 3676.60 INR 100 USD 7353.20 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD 1 INR 0.01 USD 5 INR 0.07 USD 10 INR 0.14 USD 50 INR 0.68 USD 100 INR 1.36 USD



