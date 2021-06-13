Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 13 June 2021
The Indian rupee has ended at 73.25200 against the US dollar on Sunday and against the EURO at 88.67900.
The Indian rupee has ended at 73.25200 against the US dollar on Sunday and against the EURO at 88.67900. The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced.
Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.
However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 13 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
S.No
World Currency
Indian Rupee
|1
1 USD
72.92300
|2
1 EUR
88.88700
|3
1 GBP (British pound)
103.30700
|4
1 AED (UAE)
19.94180
|5
1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
19.54440
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
USD
INR
1 USD
73.25 INR
5 USD
366.26 INR
10 USD
732.52 INR
50 USD
3662.60 INR
100 USD
7325.20 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
INR
USD
1 INR
0.01 USD
5 INR
0.07 USD
10 INR
0.14 USD
50 INR
0.68 USD
100 INR
1.36 USD