Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 13 June 2021

x

Highlights

The Indian rupee has ended at 73.25200 against the US dollar on Sunday and against the EURO at 88.67900.

The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 13 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No

World Currency

Indian Rupee

1

1 USD

72.92300

2

1 EUR

88.88700

3

1 GBP (British pound)

103.30700

4

1 AED (UAE)

19.94180

5

1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)

19.54440

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD

INR

1 USD

73.25 INR

5 USD

366.26 INR

10 USD

732.52 INR

50 USD

3662.60 INR

100 USD

7325.20 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR

USD

1 INR

0.01 USD

5 INR

0.07 USD

10 INR

0.14 USD

50 INR

0.68 USD

100 INR

1.36 USD

