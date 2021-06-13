Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 13 June 2021

The Indian rupee has ended at 73.25200 against the US dollar on Sunday and against the EURO at 88.67900. The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.



However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 13 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee 1 1 USD 72.92300 2 1 EUR 88.88700 3 1 GBP (British pound) 103.30700 4 1 AED (UAE) 19.94180 5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.54440

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR 1 USD 73.25 INR 5 USD 366.26 INR 10 USD 732.52 INR 50 USD 3662.60 INR 100 USD 7325.20 INR



Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar