Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 15 June 2021
The Indian rupee on Tuesday has closed at 73.20800 against the US dollar on while against the EURO at the rupee has ended at 88.73300, which sees a fall in the rupee for the day.
The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened.
Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 14 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|733,800
|2
|1 EUR
|88.789
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|103.303
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|19.9225
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|19.5206
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|73.21 INR
|5 USD
|366.04 INR
|10 USD
|732.08 INR
|50 USD
|3660.40 INR
|100 USD
|7320.80 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|
INR
|USD
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.14 USD
|50 INR
|0.69 USD
|100 INR
|1.37 USD