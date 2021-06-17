Top
Currency update today: Indian Rupee against foreign currency on 17 June 2021

The Indian rupee on Thursday has at 73.62900 against the US dollar on while against the EURO the rupee has ended at 88.36900, which sees a gain in the rupee for the day.

The dollar index gained the strength against the five currencies, advanced. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee has been choppy against other foreign currencies. With the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened.

Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 17 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.


S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD 73.629
2 1 EUR 88.369
3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.065
4 1 AED (UAE) 19.0442
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.6463

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee


USD INR
1 USD 73.63 INR
5 USD 368.15 INR
10 USD 736.29 INR
50 USD 3681.45 INR
100 USD 7365.30 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar


INR
USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.68 USD
100 INR 1.36 USD


