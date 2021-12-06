Currency update today: Indian rupee against US Dollar on 06 December 2021
Highlights
Currency exchange rate today, 06 December 2021: The Indian currency rate against US Dollar today hiked.
The Indian rupee against the US Dollar has been at Rs 75.39 and it has ended at Rs. 85.13 against the EURO. The currency exchange depends on economic performance, inflation, interest rate differentials, and capital flows, etc. It is generally determined by the strength or weakness of the particular economy. Hence, currency exchange fluctuates dynamically.
The Indian rupee has been choppy against the US dollar in the recent past. However, it has been decreased in the last six months on the overall.
The currency exchange rates of a country is considered as crucial element for central banks to set up a monetary policy. Here are the currency exchange rates in India today, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR, and more.
|S.No
|World Currency
|Indian Rupee
|1
|1 USD
|Rs. 75.39
|2
|1 EUR
|Rs. 85.13
|3
|1 GBP ( British pound)
|Rs. 99.77
|4
|1 AED (UAE)
|Rs. 20.49
|5
|1 SAR (Saudi Riyal)
|Rs. 20.05
Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee
|USD
|INR
|1 USD
|75.39 INR
|5 USD
|376.95 INR
|10 USD
|753.90 INR
|50 USD
|3769.50 INR
|100 USD
|7539.00 INR
Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar
|1 INR
|0.01 USD
|5 INR
|0.07 USD
|10 INR
|0.13 USD
|50 INR
|0.67 USD
|100 INR
|1.33 USD
