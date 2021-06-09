Top
Currency update today: Indian Rupee gains against foreign currency on 09 June 2021

Highlights

The Indian rupee has ended at 72.91500 against the US dollar on Wednesday and the EURO has gained and closed at 88.81800

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. The dollar value is going up, hoping that the economy would enhance amid the stringent measures taken to contain the virus and the vaccination program being carried out in the United States of America.

Meanwhile, there have been fluctuations of the Indian rupee against other foreign currencies. Hence, the value of the Indian Rupee against foreign currency has been choppy in the recent past.

However, with the outbreak of coronavirus second wave, the Indian rupee has been weakened. Also, the currency exchange rates would vary dynamically. Here is the currency exchange rate in India today on 09 June 2021, including USD, EUR, GBP, AED to SAR and more.

S.No World Currency Indian Rupee
1 1 USD 72.915
2 1 EUR 88.818
3 1 GBP ( British pound) 103.261
4 1 AED (UAE) 19.8543
5 1 SAR (Saudi Riyal) 19.4465

Check out the conversation table of US Dollar to Indian Rupee

USD INR
1 USD 72.92 INR
5 USD 364.58 INR
10 USD 729.15 INR
50 USD 3645.75 INR
100 USD 7291.50 INR

Check out the conversation table of Indian Rupee US Dollar

INR USD
1 INR 0.01 USD
5 INR 0.07 USD
10 INR 0.14 USD
50 INR 0.69 USD
100 INR 1.37 USD


