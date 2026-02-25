LIC Mutual Fund expands footprint with new-look Mangaluru branch

Mangaluru: LIC Mutual Fund has relocated its Mangaluru branch to a larger and more accessible premises, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening investor services in southern India’s fast-growing Tier-2 markets.

The new office, situated on the first floor of Rambhavan Complex near Navabharath Circle, was inaugurated on Tuesday. The expansion is aimed at offering enhanced customer support and improved engagement with distribution partners.

Mangaluru, an emerging financial centre in Coastal Karnataka, has been witnessing growing awareness and participation in mutual fund investments. The region currently has over 535 active Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs), reflecting a vibrant investment ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Kumar Jha, Managing Director and CEO, said the upgraded branch would provide superior walk-in facilities and faster service delivery to investors and channel partners alike. “Our focus remains on expanding access and improving investor experience in key growth markets,” he said.

As of January 31, 2026, the company’s Assets Under Management (AUM) in Mangaluru stood at ₹281.29 crore. Of this, ₹247.80 crore was invested in equity, ₹6.10 crore in cash holdings, ₹8.46 crore in long-duration debt, ₹15.65 crore in short-duration debt, and ₹3.28 crore in ETFs.

The company said the steady growth in AUM reflects increasing trust among investors and a diversified portfolio approach. With the new branch, LIC Mutual Fund aims to further accelerate its outreach and support long-term wealth creation among retail investors in the region.