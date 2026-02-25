Sushmita Sen marks major fitness milestone

Actress Sushmita Sen is celebrating an important chapter in both her professional and personal fitness journey, proudly sharing her transformation with the message: “No excuse, only result.” Taking to Instagram, the former Miss Universe posted a powerful video montage featuring intense workout sessions, swimming routines, toned abs, and her fit, sculpted physique. The clip carried the captioned message “No excuse just result,” symbolising her dedication and discipline over the past three years.

Expressing gratitude and emotion, Sushmita wrote, “Thank you God!!! #3years I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” marking the milestone as a deeply personal achievement rather than just a fitness goal. Her post quickly drew admiration from fans and followers, who praised her commitment and inspiring mindset.

Last month, the actress had also shared a glimpse of her workout routine alongside her daughter Alisah, calling her children her “inspired gang.” In the video, the duo were seen performing core-strength exercises together. “#keepgoing #strongerthanyesterday… Come join us, let’s get stronger together,” she wrote, highlighting fitness as a shared family journey.

Sushmita is the proud mother of two adopted daughters — Renee Sen, whom she adopted in 2000, and Alisah, who joined her family in 2010. Balancing motherhood, health, and career, she continues to redefine strength beyond the screen.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Aarya 3, directed by Ram Madhvani. The series, inspired by the Dutch drama Penoza, recently earned an International Emmy Awards nomination for Best Drama Series, further cementing her strong comeback in digital entertainment.

From fitness inspiration to powerful performances, Sushmita Sen continues to prove that consistency, courage, and commitment define true success.