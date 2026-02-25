Rukmini Vasanth serves high-fashion energy

Kannada beauty Rukmini Vasanth is firmly in her glam era, and her latest appearance proves she’s on a serious style streak. After recently dazzling fans in a peach shoulder-drop gown, the actress is back with another striking fashion moment that has grabbed social media attention. Serving back-to-back style statements, Rukmini is quickly becoming a favourite among fashion watchers and cinema lovers alike.

In her newest pictures, the actress is seen rocking a sheer black top paired with a stylish pleated skirt. The soft, flowy texture of the top, combined with its subtle detailing, creates a bold yet classy vibe. She completes the look with knee-high black boots, adding a powerful, edgy touch to the ensemble. Her slightly messy, wind-swept hair adds drama to the frames, giving the photos a raw and cinematic feel. With minimal accessories and confident, commanding poses, Rukmini lets her presence and attitude do all the talking.

Fans have been showering love on her look, praising her effortless elegance and fearless fashion choices. The pictures have only strengthened her image as a rising style icon, effortlessly blending glamour with grace.

On the professional front, Rukmini Vasanth’s career graph is scaling new heights. She is set to star in the high-profile film Dragon, headlined by Jr. NTR, and will also be seen in Toxic, starring Kannada superstar Yash.

With such massive projects lined up and her style game on point, Rukmini Vasanth’s stardom is clearly on a powerful upward curve.