- Aviation security week held in Kolkata airport
- FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan beat Norway 3-1, move into quarterfinals
- Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into lunar orbit: ISRO
- Asian Games: Team India’s FIFA star Charanjot Singh conquers in seedings event
- Pregnancy-induced hypertension: Why mothers-to-be must watch BP
- Gyanvyapi survey: GPR tech can detect if any structure is buried under mosque, says fmr ASI official
- Junior doctor withdraw strike notice
- G20 Summit: PWD, Delhi civic body told to frame contingency plan for waterlogging in case of heavy rain
- Can projects get completed if ministers are contractors? asks Chandrababu Naidu
- Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold third India opposition alliance meeting in Mumbai
Daily Forex Rates (05-08-2023)
Highlights
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-05-2023.BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON AUGUST-05-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 83.67
|
Rs. 86.15
|
Euro
|
Rs. 92.11
|
Rs. 94.84
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.78
|
Rs. 23.45
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.44
|
Rs. 2.58
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 106.65
|
Rs. 109.82
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.94
|
Rs. 56.57
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 62.50
|
Rs. 64.36
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 95.83
|
Rs. 98.67
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.97
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.71
|
Rs. 4.93
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.82
|
Rs. 11.35
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Rs. 0.67
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.98
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 51.00
|
Rs. 53.02
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.28
|
Rs. 22.73
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.98
|
Rs. 8.30
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.43
|
Rs. 64.28
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.45
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 14.09
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A
