Daily Forex Rates (06-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-06-2023.
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-06-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.05
|
Rs. 86.54
|
Euro
|
Rs. 90.28
|
Rs. 92.96
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.88
|
Rs. 23.56
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.40
|
Rs. 2.54
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 104.15
|
Rs. 107.24
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.73
|
Rs. 56.35
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.60
|
Rs. 63.43
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.70
|
Rs. 96.48
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.70
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.79
|
Rs. 5.02
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.85
|
Rs. 11.38
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.29
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 50.37
|
Rs. 52.37
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.38
|
Rs. 22.83
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.80
|
Rs. 8.11
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.22
|
Rs. 64.07
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.12
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.94
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A