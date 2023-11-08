Live
- AI to drive medical devices industry to $1.2 bn in 2027: Report
- Men’s ODI WC: I just can’t quite work out this Australian side, says Ian Healy
- Fossil fuel addiction still gripping many nations: Report
- Afghans suffer mistreatment following expulsion from Pakistan
- WhatsApp may show ads in its Status and Channels sections
- Happy Diwali 2023: Sustainable Fashion Tips For The Festive Week
- Diwali Glam Guide 2023: Makeup Must-Haves for a Dazzling Festive Look!
- Daily Forex Rates (08-11-2023)
- Examining significant risks associated with dengue mosquito bites
- Tips to manage blood sugar levels this Diwali
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (08-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-08-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-08-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.10
|
Rs. 86.60
|
Euro
|
Rs. 89.83
|
Rs. 92.50
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.90
|
Rs. 23.58
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.39
|
Rs. 2.53
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 103.21
|
Rs. 106.28
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 54.13
|
Rs. 55.74
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.07
|
Rs. 62.88
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 93.28
|
Rs. 96.05
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.64
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.77
|
Rs. 4.99
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.87
|
Rs. 11.40
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.16
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.93
|
Rs. 51.91
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.40
|
Rs. 22.85
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.76
|
Rs. 8.06
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 62.05
|
Rs. 63.89
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 19.00
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.95
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A