Daily Forex Rates (09-01-2024)

FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-09-2024. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.95 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JANUARY-09-2024.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.95
|Rs. 86.44
|Euro
|Rs. 91.85
|Rs. 94.58
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.85
|Rs. 23.53
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.57
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.89
|Rs. 110.06
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.25
|Rs. 57.92
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.85
|Rs. 64.72
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 98.78
|Rs. 101.72
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.92
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.68
|Rs. 4.90
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.38
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.66
|Rs. 0.66
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 52.42
|Rs. 54.50
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.36
|Rs. 22.81
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.28
|Rs. 8.60
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 63.14
|Rs. 65.02
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.14
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.16
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
