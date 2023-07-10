Live
- Rashmika ‘craves’ Korean fried chicken; tripping on ‘Obsessed’
- Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare trailer looks promising
- ‘Tumhein Kitna Pyaar Karte’ video follows ‘Bawaal’ trailer launch in Dubai
- ‘Ghoomer’ to open 14th edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne
- Nora Fatehi: To be a judge on ‘Hip-Hop India’ is pure excitement
- After more than a decade, Adnan Sami to perform live in Nairobi on July 14
- KU makes it to NAAC A+ Grade
- Hyderabad Customs seize gold valued at Rs 1.17 crore, 62,400 smuggled cigarettes
- Modi may rejig Cabinet on Wednesday
- The largest exhibition of Arab Art in London
Daily Forex Rates (10-07-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON JULY-10-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.39
|Rs. 85.87
|Euro
|Rs. 91.32
|Rs. 94.03
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.70
|Rs. 23.37
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.39
|Rs. 2.53
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.43
|Rs. 109.59
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.28
|Rs. 56.92
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.71
|Rs. 64.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.57
|Rs. 96.35
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.86
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.58
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.76
|Rs. 11.28
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.48
|Rs. 53.52
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.20
|Rs. 22.66
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.75
|Rs. 8.05
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.80
|Rs. 63.64
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.92
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.90
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
