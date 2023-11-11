Live
Daily Forex Rates (11-11-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-11-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 84.18 ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON NOVEMBER-11-2023.
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 84.18
|Rs. 86.68
|Euro
|Rs. 89.94
|Rs. 92.61
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.92
|Rs. 23.60
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.36
|Rs. 2.50
|British Pound
|Rs. 102.89
|Rs. 105.95
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.57
|Rs. 55.17
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 60.99
|Rs. 62.80
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 93.27
|Rs. 96.04
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.66
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.67
|Rs. 4.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.89
|Rs. 11.42
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.63
|Rs. 0.63
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.24
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.61
|Rs. 51.57
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.45
|Rs. 22.90
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.80
|Rs. 8.11
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.87
|Rs. 63.71
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.93
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.95
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
