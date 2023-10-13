Live
- Gold remains flat at Rs 59,050 per 10/gm
- Rachakonda Police bust drug peddling gang, three held, 200 kg marijuana seized
- Will not arrest TDP chief Naidu in FiberNet case till Oct 18: AP police to SC
- Sensex, Nifty fall for 2nd day; IT, banking shares weigh
- Cong pumping in money from Karnataka for Telangana Assembly polls, alleges BRS leader Rama Rao
- CBI arrests another suspect from Maha's Pune in Manipur students murder case
- TS Govt appoints Police Commissioners and SPs, Suspence on Hyderabad CP continues
- HDFC Life logs Rs 376 crore PAT for Q2
- EB approves cricket's inclusion in LA 2028 Olympics, IOC Session to vote on Monday
- Delhi Court has extended the judicial custody of AAP leader Sanjay Singh till October 27
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (13-10-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON OCTOBER-13-2023.
BUYING RATES
|
CURRENCY
|
Forex Card
|
Cash
|
US Dollar
|
Rs. 84.09
|
Rs. 86.58
|
Euro
|
Rs. 88.73
|
Rs. 91.36
|
UAE Dirham
|
Rs. 22.89
|
Rs. 23.57
|
Thai Baht
|
Rs. 2.33
|
Rs. 2.47
|
British Pound
|
Rs. 102.73
|
Rs. 105.78
|
Australian Dollar
|
Rs. 53.19
|
Rs. 54.77
|
Canadian Dollar
|
Rs. 61.52
|
Rs. 63.35
|
Kuwaiti Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Swiss Franc
|
Rs. 92.79
|
Rs. 95.54
|
Danish Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 12.49
|
South African Rand
|
Rs. 4.61
|
Rs. 4.82
|
Hong Kong Dollar
|
Rs. 10.86
|
Rs. 11.39
|
Bahraini Dinar
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Japanese Yen
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Rs. 0.64
|
Norwegian Krone
|
N/A
|
Rs. 8.38
|
New Zealand Dollar
|
Rs. 49.80
|
Rs. 51.77
|
Saudi Riyal
|
Rs. 24.40
|
Rs. 22.84
|
Swedish Krona
|
Rs. 7.76
|
Rs. 8.06
|
Singapore Dollar
|
Rs. 61.47
|
Rs. 63.30
|
Malaysian Ringitt
|
N/A
|
Rs. 18.81
|
Sri Lankan Rupee
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Omani Rial
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Chinese Yuan
|
N/A
|
Rs. 13.90
|
Qatari Riyal
|
N/A
|
N/A