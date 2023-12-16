Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
Daily Forex Rates (16-12-2023)
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-16-2023. BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar ...
FOLLOWING ARE FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATES ON DECEMBER-16-2023.
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.83
|Rs. 86.32
|Euro
|Rs. 91.32
|Rs. 94.03
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.82
|Rs. 23.50
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.43
|Rs. 2.57
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.25
|Rs. 109.41
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 56.16
|Rs. 57.83
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.63
|Rs. 64.49
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 96.30
|Rs. 99.16
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.86
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.75
|Rs. 4.97
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.85
|Rs. 11.38
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.72
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 52.02
|Rs. 54.09
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.36
|Rs. 22.81
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.24
|Rs. 8.56
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.85
|Rs. 64.72
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.00
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 14.23
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
